Interest in coronavirus course spreads faster than the disease itself

Novel Coronavirus may be spreading like wildfire — and so is interest in the disease.

A free online course launched by an Irish education group had a record-breaking 100,000 learners signing up in a single day for their course, entitled “Coronavirus — What You Need To Know”.

Alison, the company based in Galway that launched the course, has now started translating the course into over 100 languages as interest and concern in the global health threat grows exponentially.

Alison CEO and founder Mike Feerick said that the course will be “updated regularly, on the basis of daily World Health Organisation situation reports”.

He said the course covers “the essential aspects of the coronavirus”, including “important information on the virus’s origins and transmission, and what you need to be aware of if the region you are in becomes infected”. It also details how to protect yourself and others from getting sick, and guidelines for international travel.