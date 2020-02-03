WATCH | Driver kicks coughing passenger out of taxi amid coronavirus outbreak

A video of a Chinese taxi driver giving a coughing passenger the boot has gone viral online.

In the video, posted by Russian network RT, a passenger can be seen getting into the front passenger seat of a cab wearing a face mask, and telling the taxi driver to take him to the nearest hospital.

When the passenger coughs, the driver instantly asks him why he is coughing and where he came from.

Doubtful about the response, the driver points out that the passenger's accent sounds different.

The driver also asks the passenger if he has flu after hearing him sniffle.

The driver then asks the passenger if he had been to Wuhan before stopping his taxi and telling the passenger to get out.