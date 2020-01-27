Premier pays tribute to ‘humble and good’ Bicks Ndoni

Eastern Cape premier and ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane visited the family of the late Bay ANC chief whip Bicks Ndoni on Sunday and described him as someone who had always put the party first.

Mabuyane was accompanied to Ndoni’s Lovemore Heights house by a number of ANC members.

Ndoni collapsed on Monday last week while wrapping up a meeting with councillors at Florence Matomela House, Govan Mbeki Avenue.

Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Shortly before his death, Ndoni was seen joking around with councillors before the meeting.

Mabuyane described him as a humble and good man, saying the party needed more people like him in its leadership.

“What a humble man. A very down-to-earth member of the ANC who was always prepared to sacrifice and be selfless for the ANC to grow,” he said.

“You would never find him at the centre of controversy.

“Instead he would always be available to find a way of solving problems and challenges that were happening within the ANC.

“He was actually the kind of member we need now more than ever when we speak of renewal of the ANC as he always carried the needed revolutionary clarity.”

He said the ANC was at Ndoni’s home to convey the message that the province was working with the family and Ndoni’s church to ensure that he got a dignified send-off.

“Our is to comfort and support the family and let them know that we as the ANC, the province and citizens of Nelson Mandela Bay are sharing the pain with them.

“So far, the report I have is that everything is going smoothly to give him a dignified send-off, and I know the ANC usually contributes towards things such as tombstones for its members, so I believe that will also be considered,” Mabuyane said.

He said he had heard of Ndoni’s death while he was at an ANC national lekgotla on Monday.

“We thought it important to come and pay respects personally since we were all over the country when this happened.”

Alongside Mabuyane were ANC PEC member Zandisile Qupe, social development MEC Siphokazi Mani and human settlements MEC Nonkqubela Pieters, among others.

Mabuyane said that after the funeral the ANC leadership would provide clarity to its members on the way forward following Ndoni’s sudden death.

“Our main concern right now is ensuring that he is given a decent send-off, and only afterwards will the ANC provide clarity on what is going to happen.”

The ANC will place the party’s flag at Ndoni's home at 2pm on Monday.

A memorial service will be held at KwaNobuhle’s Babs Madlakane Hall from 2pm on Wednesday.

The funeral service will be held at the Feather Market Centre from 10am on Friday.