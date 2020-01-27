‘No-one will dictate to the UDM in Nelson Mandela Bay’
No coalition partner will dictate to the UDM who to place in positions in the Nelson Mandela Bay council.
This is one of the conditions that the party has put forward in its coalition talks with leaders of the DA and ANC, according to UDM president Bantu Holomisa. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.