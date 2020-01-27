‘No-one will dictate to the UDM in Nelson Mandela Bay’

PREMIUM

No coalition partner will dictate to the UDM who to place in positions in the Nelson Mandela Bay council.



This is one of the conditions that the party has put forward in its coalition talks with leaders of the DA and ANC, according to UDM president Bantu Holomisa. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.