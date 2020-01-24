Woodlands Dairy launches new bio-based packaging

Woodlands Dairy has introduced new bio-based packaging for its First Choice fresh extended shelf life (ESL) milk.

The new packaging sports a new look and feel, while incorporating bio-based messaging.

Woodlands Dairy and First Choice marketing manager Marisa Maccaferri said this type of packaging was a first for SA.

“This is yet another move from Woodlands Dairy to show their commitment to making small changes for the greater good and earnestly driving its sustainability agenda,” she said.

The new cartons will first be distributed throughout the Eastern Cape, with the other provinces following shortly.

“Most plastics still use non-renewable, petroleum-based resources such as oil as a key ingredient, which has a negative effect on the environment.

“Packs made from renewable materials are the obvious choice as its both eco-friendly and sustainable.”

Woodlands Dairy partnered with Nampak, its extended shelf life pack suppliers, to bring the new packaging to market.

“This relaunch is not our first in our sustainability journey.

“Besides all the initiatives at our mega plant in Humansdorp, we were the first in the country to move to bio-based packaging materials on most of our UHT products.

“The new ESL pack closures are partly made from plastics derived from plant-based material.

“Plant-based or bio-based materials are made from renewable resources that can be sustainably planted and harvested, such as sugar cane.

“Our cartons are also greener and made from more than 80% plant-based raw materials, which ensures that the whole pack is now 100% recyclable.

“We truly believe in reducing our effect on the environment and these new closures and packs will ultimately help us do just that.”

According to Maccaferri, consumers are increasingly becoming eco-conscious and demand that companies do more.

“We can’t agree more,” she said.

“A QR (quick response) code on the back of the pack will also help consumers find their nearest paper recycling bank so that they can do their part for their environment.”