Farmers’ optimism reined in by disease and irregular rainfall

The underperformance of SA’s agricultural sector in 2019 was largely caused by two factors: drought and biosecurity (specifically foot-and-mouth disease and African swine fever).



This was through two channels, namely lower agricultural output because of drought, and subdued trade activity because of a ban on exports of animal products after the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease...

