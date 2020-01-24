NSFAS teams up with universities to fix registration issue

The student financial aid fund says it will be engaging all universities to ensure that returning students who were blocked from registering were allowed to enrol.

Hundreds of students across the country have been blocked from registering by their universities after the National Student Aid Fund Scheme (NSFAS) failed to settle their 2019 tuition fees.

At the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), returning students were this week being compelled to sign acknowledgement of debt documents before they could register.

This comes as some students were struggling to register as their 2019 tuition fees are yet to be settled by NSFAS while others were still waiting for their applications to be approved. NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said they were attending to the matter.

"For all the students with unresolved 2019 issues, NSFAS will share details with the institutions to assist with the registration process to unblock the students."

TUT's student representative council's secretary Lehlohonolo Moremi said they were opposed to students being forced to sign acknowledgements of debt.

"The acknowledgement of debt should be between NSFAS and the university because the document that students sign is actually binding them to the debt, and we believe it should be NSFAS's debt," Moremi said.

Moremi said this was one issue where they hadn't reached a solution with the institution following their emergency meeting on Wednesday.