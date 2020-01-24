CEOs are feeling more nervous about SA’s economy
As poor growth bedevils SA’s economy, pessimism has grown among the country’s CEOs about the likely fortunes of their companies, coinciding with increased gloom among global peers.
Only 14% of CEOs in SA are “very confident” about the revenue prospects of their companies in the coming 12 months, according to the latest global CEO survey from advisory firm PwC...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.