Motsepe’s R1bn bet on the lower end of the bank market
Billionaire Patrice Motsepe aims to build a world class business by extending affordable financial services and products to people who were previously ignored.
His plan will take a big step forward with the enlarged stake in Alexander Forbes taken by African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.