Maths, science and dodging bullets – the life of a SA teacher?

As Grade 6 teacher Khetha Ntuli lies in hospital after being shot at school during a robbery on Wednesday, all he thinks about are ways to improve the country’s education system.



“I have been a teacher for many years. There are a lot of programmes, if given the opportunity, I would like to create to help pupils. The problem is, we are not being given opportunities to lay down all our ideas as elder teachers,” Ntuli told Times Select in hospital on Thursday...

