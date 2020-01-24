How safe are patients and doctors? That’s the billion-rand question

The family of Sibongile Nkhwashu on Thursday bid farewell to the 24-year-old intern doctor found dead in her room at Manweng Hospital in Polokwane, Limpopo – the latest in a string of criminal attacks in hospitals countrywide.



“I must say this is one of the most devastating stories – the loss of a young doctor who would have been the first to be a doctor in her village,” said health minister Zweli Mkhize who visited the family earlier this week...

