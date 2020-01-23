Prasa is a mess and there's no quick fix, new administrator admits

“Prasa is broken. We will fix it.”

These were the catchiest sentences to emerge from the mouth of Passenger Rail Agency of SA administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo during an otherwise sombre media engagement in Cape Town on Thursday.

It took place at a community centre opposite Khayelitsha station, which hasn't seen a train for months.

Services on Cape Town's busiest commuter route, the central line, were cancelled last year after sustained theft, arson and vandalism.

Cape Town now has only 33 trains, just more than a third of the number Metrorail needs to run an adequate service.

It is not willing to risk the remaining rolling stock on a line where live cables dangle across the tracks and where a train is vulnerable to armed criminals if it breaks down.