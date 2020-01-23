Neil Aggett was killed when torture went too far, his sister tells inquest

Dr Neil Aggett’s sister on Wednesday said that when a police officer came knocking on her door on February 5 1982, she thought he was delivering news that he was being released from John Vorster Square, where he had been detained.

“I was quite excited,” Jill Burger told the high court in Johannesburg, which is holding an inquest into the circumstances surrounding Aggett’s death.

“I opened the door with a degree of anticipation. [The policeman] asked to come inside and said I should call the family ...

“He said, ‘I have some very bad news for you. Your brother Neil Aggett has died,’” Burger told the court.

Aggett, a medical doctor who worked at hospitals such as Baragwanath in Soweto and became a trade union organiser, was found dead in his cell at John Vorster Square police station, now known as Johannesburg Central. He died from hanging.