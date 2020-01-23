ANC adamant SAA should remain a state entity

The ANC is adamant that SAA must remain a state-owned entity (SOE) despite uncertainty over its future.

“As things stand, the national executive committee (NEC) has agreed that SAA must be retained, but obviously with some restructuring that is taking place in a manner that will ensure it is sustainable moving forward,” the party’s economic transformation subcommittee head, Enoch Godongwana, said.

It has been decided that the cabinet take the operational processes needed to achieve this.

SAA, which is under business rescue and remains without the capital to fund operations, announced on Tuesday that it has “consolidated” various domestic flights and cancelled several international ones to conserve cash in an environment of low demand.

This is as it waits for a further R2bn capital investment from the National Treasury.

Business rescue practitioner Les Matuson had expected to receive word from the department of public enterprises last weekend over whether the money promised by the government to fund the airline during business rescue would be forthcoming.