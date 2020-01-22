Nelson Mandela Bay state medics back behind the wheel

The Nelson Mandela Bay state medics and ambulance driver's wildcat strike has come to an end.

The strike started on January 11 and ended late last week after an agreement between the department of health and staff.

The Bay’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) came to a standstill for about a week over a dispute regarding overtime pay. This has now been paid.

While the department is not revealing the amount of money spent on overtime pay, they confirmed that both October and November overtime has been paid.

As part of their industrial action the medics went to work but refused to answer calls or attend to scenes. The shutdown led to private ambulances being roped in to assist patients.

Private operators then billed the health department for the services rendered.

Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said that the issue had been resolved and services were back to normal.

Kupelo said the outstanding money was paid on Monday and last week Thursday.

Kupelo declined to specify how much had been paid in outstanding funds but confirmed that some money still had to be paid.

Asked about the bill from private companies he said the department was still awaiting the invoices.