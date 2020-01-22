News

Man in court for peacock killing

PREMIUM
By Kathryn Kimberley - 22 January 2020

With his face buried in a book for most of the morning, Phillip Oosthuizen — accused of killing a peacock with a spade — only moved from his spot in the court passageway when a court orderly called him to the dock.

Dressed in a blue shirt, slacks and takkies, Oosthuizen, 63, listened attentively as his rights were explained to him. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
LEARNING CURVE | Self-taught East Cape designer making waves

Most Read

X