Orlando Pirates star Luvuyo Memela is pleased that it hasn’t taken very long to form a telepathic relationship with Gabadinho Mhango.

Mhango leads the Absa Premiership scorers’ charts with 12 goals and three of the Malawian international's strikes came from Memela's assists‚ starting with Pirates' 3-1 defeat of Black Leopards on December 21.

The duo continued with their combination when Pirates beat Polokwane City 4-1 with Mhango scoring a hattrick‚ with one of the assists coming from Memela for the opening goal in the 5th minute.

The most crucial Memela assist came in the game against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium last Wednesday‚ where Mhango’s solitary strike gave the Bucs all the points to cement their fifth place on the standings.

“I think we’re combining well as a team‚” said Memela‚ who started the current campaign struggling with injuries.

“You know when you have the quality of (Thembinkosi) Lorch and (Vincent) Pule‚ it’s easy to play because we’re used to each other.

“So it’s easy to play with a player like Mhango because you know that he always likes to go on the left side‚ coming inside to the right.

“We know he’s (Mhango) got a good right footer.

“The only thing that I need to do is just look for him and he knows that when I get that ball in spaces I’m going to try and turn‚ and once I turn he knows that he’s got to make a run.

“But ja‚ it’s good and it all starts at training.

"We’ve been together for about seven months‚ so we have to understand each other.”

Memela is also pleased that the team is getting results under new coach Josef Zinnbauer after struggling towards the end of last year.

“I’m happy that we’re winning games and it’s not easy‚ especially when you know that we’re conceding.

“But I think slowly but surely we are getting there.”

Memela and company will be hoping to keep their momentum going when they host basement club AmaZulu on Saturday with victory likely to propel them to third spot if all other results go their way.