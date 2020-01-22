Nelson Mandela Bay child rapist expected to be sentenced

A 51-year-old New Brighton man who, in December, was convicted of raping and kidnapping two young girls is expected to be sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.

Mlungiseleli Patrick Tyane was found guilty of two counts of rape, two of kidnapping and one count of attempted murder.

In handing down judgement, Port Elizabeth High Court judge Irma Schoeman said the state had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Tyane was guilty on all the charges.

Schoeman found that on September 20 2017 Tyane had lured the two girls, aged five and six at the time, to his Chris Hani informal settlement shack where he forced them to undress, tied them up and raped them.

He then took the six-year-old to a field near the Ford Stadium in New Brighton where he stabbed the little girl several times and left her for dead.

She was later found by concerned residents and was taken to Dora Nginza Hospital where she was able to tell her mother where her friend was being kept.

Police found the five-year-old naked under a blanket on Tyane’s bed with her hands tied and a cloth around her neck just after 3am on September 21 2017.