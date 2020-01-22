A theft that brought a church to its knees

A housewife has told how a six-year stealing spree from one of Port Elizabeth’s oldest congregations had made her feel so powerful that she did not notice when her actions quite literally brought the church, already in grave financial turmoil, to its knees.



Elizabeth van Deventer will be sentenced on February 3 after she pleaded guilty to stealing more than R440,000 from the Dutch Reformed (NG) Church in North End...

