Municipal truck driver a suspect in refuse bag theft ring

Ever wondered where the municipal refuse bags being sold at intersections across the metro come from?

With a municipal truck driver now a suspect in the theft and reselling of the black bags, the municipality hopes to have the answer soon.

The truck driver was identified as a suspect yesterday after two men were caught in Newton Park allegedly selling municipal refuse bags on the side of the road.

The executive director for safety and security, advocate Keith Meyer, said the municipality had received a tip-off about the sale of municipal refuse bags in Newton Park.

“I tasked the safety and security investigators to follow up on the information.

“Within an hour, they had caught two people [allegedly with] 200 municipal refuse bags in their possession,” he said.

“The investigation led [the investigators] to a corner shop in Korsten, where about 3,000 more bags were found.”

Meyer said after viewing nearby CCTV footage, the investigators identified a municipal truck driver from the cleansing department as the man who was allegedly selling the bags.

“The driver was located at the municipal depot in Gail Road and was taken to the Gelvandale police station for alleged theft.”

Meyer said it was illegal to sell municipal property.

“These bags are supplied by the municipality and are not for sale by third-party agents trying to make a few bucks.

“We suspect that there is a network selling municipal refuse bags for profit.

“Our team, together with the police, is looking into this and more suspects will be identified soon,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the men allegedly involved in the theft had not been detained yet because the case was still being investigated.

“Police have verified their addresses and other information.

“They are not considered a flight risk.

“Once the probe is done, we will take the case to the public prosecutor to make a decision on how to proceed,” she said.