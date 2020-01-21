Registration chaos on WSU and UFH campuses

Police were called at the University of Fort Hare’s East London campus and Walter Sisulu University’s Ibika campus in Butterworth after chaos broke out during registration.

At UFH, student leaders and SRC disrupted the registration process of the first-year students, claiming this was in reaction to certain conditions the university attached to registration.

Hundreds of prospective WSU students who wanted assistance with online registration were prevented from entering the campus.

UFH student leader at the East London campus Sikhonza Madasa said they were disgruntled that NSFAS students would have to possess a signed NSFAS agreement form before being allowed to register.

Madasa said: “NSFAS has not returned the agreement forms so students cannot be disadvantaged because of something that is not their fault.”

There was also chaos at WSU’s Potsdam site on Monday when the SRC advised students to go home because there was no-one to assist them with the online registration system introduced by the university.

WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said the institution had automated its system and no registration would take place on campus.

“The registrar, Khaya Maphinda, issued various notifications to this effect.

“Both first-year and continuing students must register online prior to coming to campus,” she said.

Though the university introduced the online applications and registration, not all students were able to do the processes on their own.

Student leader Sandile Mbewu at Ibika campus told the Dispatch no students were allowed inside, “only the staff are inside”, he said.