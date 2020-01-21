SA cuisine & a groom's cake: All the deets on Tim Tebow and Demi Leigh’s fairytale wedding

Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and US sports star Tim Tebow tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Monday.

According to People US, the couple married in a sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Franschhoek.

The couple wrote their vows for the 30-minute ceremony, attended by about 260 guests.

Demi wore a custom-made gown, accented by diamond and pearl earrings.

She told the publication she had looked at more than 50 dresses and had used Pinterest for inspiration.

The theme of the wedding included elements of America and Africa, with the menu featuring dishes from both continents. Tim even had a groom's cake, a cheese cake, so he could stick to his diet.

Demi told the publication the theme was special to the couple: “We’re both very traditional. We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives.”

After a hectic pre-wedding weekend of festivities with friends and family, Tim took to Instagram late on Monday to post the first snap from the wedding.

It showed Tim in his tuxedo and Demi in her wedding dress, alongside the caption, “Forever”.