Legal support for drowned pupil’s family
Indemnity forms do not cover gross negligence, Port Elizabeth lawyers said on Monday as the SA Human Rights Commission stepped up to provide legal support to the Parktown Boys’ High School pupil who died during a school orientation camp last week.
Enoch Mpianzi, 13, drowned after the makeshift raft he had been instructed to build with 11 other boys capsized in a river swollen by recent rains...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.