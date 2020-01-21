Legal support for drowned pupil’s family

PREMIUM

Indemnity forms do not cover gross negligence, Port Elizabeth lawyers said on Monday as the SA Human Rights Commission stepped up to provide legal support to the Parktown Boys’ High School pupil who died during a school orientation camp last week.



Enoch Mpianzi, 13, drowned after the makeshift raft he had been instructed to build with 11 other boys capsized in a river swollen by recent rains...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.