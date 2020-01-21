Political parties mourn shock death of ANC's Bicks Ndoni

ANC regional task team convener Nceba Faku spoke of the years they had worked side by side, with Faku as mayor and Ndoni as his deputy, between 2001 and 2006.

Faku said Ndoni was a loyal member of the ANC and a cautious person.

“If you requested him to do things, he would do them.

“He didn’t like to be engaged in confrontational issues,” he said.

“He advised accordingly and would also tell you that he would be better to serve in a particular portfolio because that was where he’d perform better.

“We used his experience — he comes from a shop steward background — when it came to negotiations with workers, especially when dealing with Samwu.”

Faku’s successor, Nondumiso Maphazi, who also worked closely with Ndoni — he was her deputy between 2006 and 2009 — said she had lost a comrade, a confidante and a friend.

“He was a loyal cadre committed to silently carry out his work.

“Many people did not understand him but he was a strategist who did not want to publicly shine.”

She said when the ANC instructed her and Ndoni to lead Nelson Mandela Bay, he never questioned why he was mandated to be a deputy mayor despite his vast experience.

“He embraced and supported my appointment.

“We worked well together, I have not to date seen the co-operation we shared,” Maphazi said.

Ndoni was respected by all his political opponents, with many referring to him as a friend whom they could turn to for political advice.

DA caucus leader Rano Kayser described him as a social activist who dedicated his life to the people of the Bay.

“We had a good relationship,” Kayser said.

“We both understood that when we are in the council chamber, we represent different interests, and there was never any tension outside of the meetings.

“He was one of the few politically mature ANC councillors.

“Outside the council chambers we were friends, and we just spent the whole day together on Saturday at the cricket [Test match between SA and England].

“His death is a great loss to the ANC, his family and also the city,” Kayser said.

United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila described Ndoni as a political asset.

“My heart is breaking because even though we were from different political organisations, we still knew each other on a personal level.

“I’m devastated because he died prematurely and this was unexpected.

“He was a reconciler, solution-orientated, and he united us despite our differences,” Mtsila said.

EFF chief whip Lukhanyo Mrara said Ndoni’s contribution to the struggle would never be forgotten.

“He played a big role for the people of Uitenhage and Nelson Mandela Bay as a whole.

“It’s shocking because he was a strong person and he’s someone we looked up to in council, and as the EFF we send our condolences to his family,” Mrara said.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said: “We had our differences but overall he was a good man that always offered great leadership.

“He always managed to find a consensus among the parties in a considerate manner.

“He was like a father figure during these meetings, where he always managed to bring a sense of calm.”

Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels said he was shocked and saddened to have lost someone he counted as a friend.

“He was very gentle and very articulate. And he had a subtle approach to things.

“He could manage a crisis in such a calm manner. He was very knowledgeable.

“His passing equates to a library that’s just burnt down because he’s left with a wealth of knowledge,” Daniels said.

Describing Ndoni as an instrumental and dedicated soldier, Bay acting mayor and AIC councillor Thsonono Buyeye said his death came as a complete shock.

“Only last month we laid to rest a colleague and now again this.

“We are devastated. His untimely departure comes at a time we need him most.

“The pain of losing a combatant like him, dedicated to transformation to the core, cannot be paralleled nor over-emphasised.

“It is with great sadness that we extend our sincere condolences to his beloved family, friends as well as the ANC,” Buyeye said.

UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani said Ndoni was seen as a father figure in the council who always managed to help resolve issues.

“Whenever there was an issue to discuss and resolve, the black caucus went to him.

“I will remember him by fully respecting any position I occupy going forward,” Bobani said.

COPE councillor Siyasanga Sijadu said: “UTatu Ndoni was one of the calmest people I’ve ever met in the council.

“A true gentleman that never raised his voice.

“As a youngster, I would always push his buttons but he would always react in a calm, fatherly manner, a true sign of leadership.

“It is an incredible blow and we hope the family will keep strong during this time, particularly since this is a very fresh wound,” Sijadu said.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane conveyed his condolences to the family.

Ndoni, born in Uitenhage on May 7 1958, matriculated from Limekhaya High School in 1979.

He joined the South African Students’ Movement in 1977 and became an active promoter of the resistance which erupted in Uitenhage that year.

After the dawn of SA’s democracy in 1994, Ndoni played an active role in politics and business.

He was first elected as a part-time councillor in 1996.

He was later elected mayor of Uitenhage, a position he held for three years.

With the establishment of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro in 2000, Ndoni served on the mayoral committee under the leadership of Faku.

He was elected deputy mayor a year later.

But after a council reshuffle in 2009, Ndoni was moved back to the mayoral committee.

He was not nominated to stand for council in the run-up to the 2011 municipal elections and became a businessman, before returning to politics in 2015, serving as deputy mayor under then mayor Danny Jordaan.

He remained a councillor until his death.

Ndoni is survived by his wife, Mpho, and their children.