IN QUOTES | Mother breaks silence: 'Enoch was kind and liked studying'
Anto Mpiazni has broken her silence following the death of her 13-year-old son, Enoch.
The grade 8 Parktown Boys' High School pupil died on Friday after drowning while on a school orientation camp at Nyati River and Bush Lodge in Brits, North West.
Speaking for the first time, Anto told eNCA the school was responsible for her son’s death.
Here are quotes from her emotional interview.
A good boy
“Enoch was a good boy. He was kind. He liked studying. He was pursuing his ambitions.”
The last incident
“I want to tell people this incident must be the last. We need to protect our children. They are our future, they are our joys.”
School's capability
“When we send our children to school, we have that hope to say that we give them to good hands, but some people prove to us that they are not capable.”
Asking for support and prayers
“What happened to Enoch is terrible. I don't have much to say but I need all your support and prayers to stand against this thing I call a crime.”
Details about Enoch's death and when it was discovered that he was missing are the subject of an investigation.
His disappearance allegedly went unnoticed for 17 hours after a makeshift raft overturned about 3pm on Wednesday.
According to Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, Enoch was announced missing after school officials did a headcount.
The SA Human Rights Commission says it will provide legal support to the family.
Funeral proceedings for the teen are yet to be communicated.