Cops derail nine thieves after stripping railway infrastructure in Cape Town

The officers also discovered the vehicle was stolen.

Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the replacement cost of the cable was R26,100 excluding labour costs, but the scrap value was around R7,200.

On Monday afternoon the same team arrested six people - three males and three females - for allegedly stealing 150m of railway signalling cable between the Woltemade and Mutual train stations in Epping.

"They observed movement inside a trench and started monitoring the suspects from a distance. The suspects then became aware of the officers and fled. The officers had, however, closed off all escape routes and after a short search they found them hiding in reeds along the railway line," said Dyason.