Suspect in court over shooting outside Mercantile Hospital

A 23-year old suspected gangster, arrested on Friday night in connection with a shooting near Life Mercantile Hospital which killed a man and injured two others, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.



According to the charge sheet, Alvardo Francis has been charged with one count of murder, four of attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition...

