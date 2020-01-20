Murder trial postponed after witnesses fail to appear in court

The trial of two men accused of the brutal 2017 murder of a Jeffreys Bay man hit a snag on Monday when two state witnesses meant to testify were not at court.



State prosecutor Garth Baartman informed the Port Elizabeth High Court that the witnesses, retired Humansdorp magistrate Floris van Zyl, and the investigating officer in the matter, Warrant Officer Bennett Atties, were absent...

