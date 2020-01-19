Parents hold teachers hostage for six hours over scholar transport

Eight teachers including the principal at Mpongo Primary School in East London were held hostage for six hours on Friday by irate parents demanding their children benefit from government’s scholar transport programme.

The parents and Macleantown community leaders brought teaching and learning to a grinding halt over their demand for their children to be transported to and from school by Bhisho.

The pupils, some as young as six, have to walk 10km to and from school, the protesters said.

The angry protesters also closed the N6 between East London and Stutterheim with burning tyres and rubble.

Parents and pupils blocked the school gate preventing teachers from leaving.

No-one was injured or hurt.

The teachers were seen sitting on the school veranda, while pupils sang songs demanding the free transport service.