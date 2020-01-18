News

Police foil ‘potentially violent’ bank-following robbery in Midrand

By TimesLIVE - 18 January 2020
Police foiled a bank-following robbery in Midrand on Friday night and arrested three suspects. Stock image.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Gauteng police foiled a bank-following robbery and arrested three suspects in an intelligence-driven operation in Midrand on Friday night.

No specific details were provided but police said in a brief statement that members had “operationalised information of a planned robbery where unsuspecting victim(s) would be followed from a bank from the Mall of Africa in Midrand”.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela commended the collaboration between various law enforcement agencies for foiling what he referred to as a “potentially violent” crime.

Bank-following robberies are instances where criminals follow victims from banks after they have drawn money and then rob them.

