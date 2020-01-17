Police appeal for help in finding missing Illinge Primary School pupil

Uitenhage police have made an urgent plea to the public for assistance in locating a seven-year-old girl who went missing on Friday after school.

Angela Mnyikizo was last seen at 1.30pm leaving Illinge Primary School in 20th Avenue, Mandela Village.

It is alleged the grade 1 pupil did not wait for her transport after school closed.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said: “The Uitenhage family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit would like to make an urgent appeal to members of the community to assist them in locating a missing seven-year-old girl.”

She was still in her school uniform when she disappeared.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Desmond Goba, on 076-481-5843 or SAPS Crime Stop 08600-10111, crime line SMS 32211, or contact the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.