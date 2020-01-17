One dead, two wounded in shooting

Gelvandale police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after a shooting which claimed the life of one man and wounded two others outside Mercantile Hospital on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said officers had responded to a reported shooting at 2.25pm on the corner of Durban and Cottrell streets in Korsten.

Naidu said police had found the body of a 28-year-old man on the pavement.

“Two other males, one a 30-year-old and the other of unknown age, sustained gunshot wounds.

“The 30-year-old was shot in the abdomen and the unidentified man had multiple gunshot wounds,” Naidu said.

It is suspected that the 30-year-old, a trader who operates from a container close to the shooting scene, was hit by a stray bullet.

“It is unknown at this stage whether the other victim, who sustained several gunshot wounds, was with the deceased or not.

“The next of kin of the deceased has yet to be notified.”

Naidu said the circumstances surrounding the incident had yet to be established, and the police were investigating a case of murder and two cases of attempted murder.