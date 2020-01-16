‘Eskom board members, do the country a favour and resign’: Numsa

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove the Eskom board.

On Wednesday, Prof Malegapuru William Makgoba was named interim chair of the embattled power utility. This follows the resignation of Jabu Mabuza last week.

The department of public enterprises said in a statement that Makgoba “is a leading scientist and academic who joined the Eskom board as a non-executive director in 2018".

However, Makgoba’s appointment did not sit well with Numsa.

The union’s spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, said his appointment did not change their view of the current board.

“We have been very clear from the moment that President Ramaphosa announced the board that it would be disastrous and Prof Makgoba is part of that board,” Hlubi-Majola said in an interview on the Power 98.7 breakfast show.