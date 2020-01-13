Sisulu hits out at detractors over R900bn master water plan
Water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has hit back at her detractors — which include cabinet colleagues — who have criticised her ambitious R900bn water master plan which she regards as the best option to address SA’s water crisis.
Sisulu said the drought, which has led to Eastern, Northern and Western Cape and the Free State declared disaster areas, was giving her sleepless nights...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.