Timothy Omotoso loses ConCourt bid
Alleged sex-pest Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused have lost their bid in the Constitutional Court to appeal against an earlier judgment that ordered their case could be heard in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
On January 6, the Constitutional Court dismissed the application for leave to appeal brought by Omotoso, 60, and his alleged henchwomen Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.