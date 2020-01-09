Timothy Omotoso loses ConCourt bid



Alleged sex-pest Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused have lost their bid in the Constitutional Court to appeal against an earlier judgment that ordered their case could be heard in the Port Elizabeth High Court.



On January 6, the Constitutional Court dismissed the application for leave to appeal brought by Omotoso, 60, and his alleged henchwomen Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28...

