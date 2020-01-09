Hard work pays off for township matrics

Teamwork, sacrifice and dedication.

Those were the key factors which principals at township schools in the Bay said had led to increased matric pass rates.

Pupils from schools in Motherwell, New Brighton and KwaNobuhle gathered eagerly on Wednesday morning to fetch their reports and bid their schools farewell.

Most schools performed fairly well in the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams with schools such as Coselelani Senior Secondary in Motherwell receiving a 100% pass rate, Tinarha High in KwaNobuhle 91.7%, and iThembelihle Comprehensive in New Brighton 92.8%.

Zintle Mboleka of Cowan High School, said she was ecstatic to find out she had received three distinctions — for life science, isiXhosa home language and life orientation.

“I can’t explain how I feel right now, but I am very proud of myself,” she said.

“I have come a very long way and I am very proud of my classmates for also doing well.

“I applied to study medicine at the University of Johannesburg. They are yet to respond, but I have already secured funding for my studies,” she said.

Principal Trevor Dolley said that although 2019 had been very challenging, the school had recorded its highest ever bachelor pass.

“We enrolled 155 matriculants, of whom 108 wrote.

“We received 38 bachelors, 37 diplomas and 21 higher certificates — giving us a total of 96 achieved and 12 not achieved,” he said, adding that the school had received an 89% pass rate, a good increase from its 2018 rate of 67.4%.

Dolley said the aim now was to maintain the standard, adding that this meant a solid foundation must be set from grade 8.

“We will start monitoring our pupils from grade 8 and 9 and introduce diagnostic tests to evaluate their capabilities.

From there we will know where to focus on working towards grade 10,” Dolley said, adding that he wanted to produce pupils that were savvy entrepreneurs.