Notable increase in northern areas matric pass rate

PREMIUM

There were hugs, kisses and shrieks of delight at schools in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas as a notable increase in the matric pass rate put smiles on the faces of pupils, teachers and parents.



Spirits in the area were not dampened by the dismal pass rate of Chatty Senior Secondary School which only managed 37.5%, a drop from 45.9% in 2018...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.