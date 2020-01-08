DA congratulates EC matrics on improved pass rate

The DA has applauded the improved pass rate of the Eastern Cape’s Class of 2019.

DA Bhisho MPL Yusuf Cassim said it applauded the hard work, determination and sacrifices made by learners, teachers and parents who had triumphed through difficult circumstances such as insufficient and poor access to infrastructure, sanitation, the internet and scholar transport.

“South Africans, and especially the people of the Eastern Cape, persevere in the most trying of circumstances and deliver wonderful achievements, in spite of the challenges they face,” Cassim said.

“The DA celebrates these achievements even as our thoughts go out to those who did not pass and others that were excluded along the way by the Eastern Cape education department. We will fight for and stand by these learners who have been robbed of opportunities,” he said.