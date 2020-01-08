Bus service grounded for nine days
The bus service linking the northern areas to the Port Elizabeth city centre has been at a standstill for nine days because about 250 staff members refused to work until they were paid their wages.
The workers, who have been paid intermittently for several months, were finally paid on Tuesday after Spectrum Alert, which runs the IPTS system on behalf of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, received its money from the city...
