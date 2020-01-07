Eastern Cape achieves biggest matric pass rate improvement

The Eastern Cape received a special mention by education minister Angie Motshekga during the announcement of the national pass rate, having achieved the biggest improvement among the provinces.

The province’s pass rate is 76.5% – up from 70.6% in 2018.

Motshekga was speaking on Tuesday night where she announced an overall pass rate of 81.3% – up from 78.2% in 2018 and 75.1% the year before.

The top performing province was Free State with 88.4%, followed by Gauteng at 87.2%.

“All our provinces achieved above 70%, which is something we were all wishing for ... I really want to applaud the Eastern Cape on achieving the highest improvement ...

“There was an increase of 8% in bachelors passes with 186,058 bachelor passes,” she said.

The Eastern Cape, where just more than 103,000 pupils sat for exams at the end of 2019, also increased its number of bachelor passes to 34%.

These bachelor passes are eight percentage points up from the 26% achieved by the class of 2018.

This was confirmed by education MEC Fundile Gade, who spoke to The Herald's sister publication, the Daily Dispatch on Tuesday.

Motshekga said: “All of our 75 [teaching] districts performed above 60% ... with the top three coming from Gauteng.

The minister jokingly said she was now ready to leave her position as the country's overall pass mark had reached “the A-club”.

“This is the first time in history of this country we have surpassed [80%] ... 2020 is [all] hands on deck, let’s not slide.”