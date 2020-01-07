Two men in court, a further two arrested over guard’s death

While two men appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court in connection with the murder of Nitrous armed response officer Roderick Erasmus, another two were arrested on Monday morning for their alleged involvement in the same incident.

Unathi Adam, 33, and Sandile Blaauw, 38, were arrested in the early hours of January 2 after police received a tip-off about their whereabouts.

They have been charged with the murder of Erasmus, 49, who was shot and killed after he responded to a business robbery in the Greenbushes area.

It is alleged that at about 8pm on December 27 six armed men entered a shop in Greenbushes Road and robbed a 21-year-old man of his cellphone and another customer, 50, of his phone, wallet and Nissan bakkie.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the men took cash and cigarettes and Erasmus’ firearm before fleeing the scene in a red Ford XR3 and the stolen bakkie.

Erasmus was shot after he apparently opened fire on the suspects following a struggle with one of the men. .

Adam and Blaauw, along with the two other men aged 20 and 24 — who cannot be named until they appear in court on Wednesday — face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and hijacking.

According to Naidu, the recent arrests came after police followed up on information about men in possession of firearms at a shack in Izinyoka, KwaDwesi.

Naidu said at about 8.45am on Monday, members of the PE Flying Squad and K9 Unit surrounded ‪the shack in Kobese Street and found five men inside.

“Police dog ‘Max’ immediately reacted to a panel in the partition in the lounge.

"Two firearms, a 9mm Norinco pistol and a shotgun were retrieved.

"A replica toy gun was found in the jacket belonging to one of the suspects,” Naidu said.

All five suspects face charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Two of the men have been linked to the murder of Erasmus.

They are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on January 8.

Adam and Blaauw indicated to the court on Monday that they would be pleading not guilty to the charges against them.

The pair are expected back in court on January 10 to lodge a formal bail application.