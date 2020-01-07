Dumped-food link in Port Elizabeth children’s deaths
Four Port Elizabeth children — two sets of siblings — died in a suspected food poisoning tragedy in Motherwell at the weekend.
A fifth child who had been playing with the other children, and also showed symptoms of poisoning, survived...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.