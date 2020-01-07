‘I am not going to die until I complete my matric’: pupil with cerebral palsy

Mandle Nkosi Mbatha looked his father in the eyes and said: “I am not going to die until I reach my goals.”

One of his biggest was to complete matric in 2019.

The 24-year-old, from Mzimela Senior Secondary School in KwaZulu-Natal, attended the basic education department's top-achieving breakfast in Midrand on Tuesday.

He was one of 33 pupils who were invited to the event by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga.

A total of 790,405 candidates sat for 147 question papers in 7,416 examination centres nationwide.

A further 212 pupils wrote at correctional facilities.