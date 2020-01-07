News

Halala class of 2019! Congratulations and encouraging words flood Twitter as #MatricResults trends

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 07 January 2020
The IEB matric results were released at midnight on Monday.
The IEB matric results were released at midnight on Monday.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

The wait is over for former Independent Examination Board (IEB) pupils. They received their Grade 12 results at midnight on Monday.



Twitter has been flooded with reactions from young achievers, who shared their impressive results.

The IEB's class of 2019 recorded a 98.82% pass rate. Of this, 89.51% received bachelor's passes, which allows them to study towards a degree, 7.91% qualified for entry towards diploma studies and 1.4% achieved entry for study at a higher-certificate level, TimesLIVE reported. 

Congratulating the former pupils, tweeps gave tips on how to navigate through the university registration process, with some dishing out words of advice for those who did not get the results they had anticipated. 

Here's a glimpse into the reactions:

Proud achievers 

Words of encouragement

Those who haven't checked their results, can do so on https://matric.sowetanlive.co.za/

Latest Videos

Back to Work 2020
New image recognition software for white sharks

Most Read

X