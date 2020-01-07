Halala class of 2019! Congratulations and encouraging words flood Twitter as #MatricResults trends
The wait is over for former Independent Examination Board (IEB) pupils. They received their Grade 12 results at midnight on Monday.
Twitter has been flooded with reactions from young achievers, who shared their impressive results.
The IEB's class of 2019 recorded a 98.82% pass rate. Of this, 89.51% received bachelor's passes, which allows them to study towards a degree, 7.91% qualified for entry towards diploma studies and 1.4% achieved entry for study at a higher-certificate level, TimesLIVE reported.
Congratulating the former pupils, tweeps gave tips on how to navigate through the university registration process, with some dishing out words of advice for those who did not get the results they had anticipated.
Here's a glimpse into the reactions:
Proud achievers
And My god does not eat Pap ?#MatricResults2019 pic.twitter.com/HcwRDhfoi4— ?? (@QueenzoHM) January 6, 2020
11 months of blood, sweat, tears, sleepless nights & mental breakdowns later all I can say is... o shota ka bokae ko tlatse? ?♥️ 7 FUCKING DISTINCTIONS UNDER MY FUCKING BELT! #MatricResults2019 pic.twitter.com/a7EEffwFJf— “ SHORDEE “ (@zenaniradebe__) January 6, 2020
Your buoy bagged 8 distinctions?????? tough times never last, only tough people do???? #MatricResults2019— Maphalle Glen (@Glenn3690) January 6, 2020
10 distinctions guys??????? I'm in tears right now, wow?? hard work really pays off??Amapiono 0, Mr me 1?? #MatricResults19— Myolisi ?? (@SilumkoQ) January 7, 2020
3 distinctions, one being a 90%; lapho i was in the pits for most of it i - ?❤ #MatricResults2019— kwanda ?️? (@kwandaboii) January 6, 2020
Words of encouragement
Dear #MatricResults2019— luzy ramuthaga (@luzy_ramuthaga) January 6, 2020
From Thursday you'll be flooding universities looking for space
1.Never pay anyone any money in order to get your application processed fast.
2. When looking for direction. Be it in the city or in campus,always ask the guy in a security uniform. Be safe pic.twitter.com/WM8m61Rb2u
#ClassOf2019 . Congratulations to all our kids who wrote Matric. All my IEB kids made ?, Thank You Lord. Will wait for NSC candidates. Tweeps please do not call the kids to enquire about their results, they will inform you at opportune time. ?????#MatricResults19— IG:rahabmatebane ??? (@RahabMatebane) January 7, 2020
If you didn’t get positive matric results, trust me this is beginning of a great story to tell about your life. The are too many successful people who once repeated matric. #MatricResults19— Karabo Madia?????? (@KaraboMadia) January 7, 2020
Even if you pass with an H it's not the end of the world. #MatricResults19— Motso ? (@kho_motso_N) January 7, 2020
Never encourage your kids to aim for 30% “pass”. You are not doing them a favour in this brutally competitive cut throat world of employment. And you are the one who’s going to sit at home with a jobless unemployable child. Strive for excellence to the best of your ability— Sure Kamhunga (@SKamhunga) January 7, 2020
Just wanted to quickly shoutout my fellow Matrics of 2019!! ? Whether you passed, failed, distinctions or not, you are amazing ❤️ Goodluck to the students who are receiving their marks today! #MatricResults19— Ore (@ore_adesanmi) January 7, 2020