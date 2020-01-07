Uber partners with Hyundai on electric air taxi

US ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Company have teamed up to develop electric air taxis, joining the global race to make small self-flying cars to ease urban congestion.

Global players such as Germany's Daimler, China's Geely Automobile and Japan's Toyota have all unveiled investments in start-ups that aim to deploy electric flying cars capable of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL). But there are big technological and regulatory hurdles to the plans.

Uber and Hyundai, for instance, gave different timelines for commercialisation, underlining these challenges.

“We've been making steady progress towards a goal of launching Uber Air by 2023,” Eric Allison, head of Uber Elevate, said at this week's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Euisun Chung, executive vice-chairperson of Hyundai, expects commercialisation of urban air mobility service in 2028, saying it takes time for laws and systems to be put in place.

Hyundai is the first carmaker to join Uber's air taxi project, which also counts Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences among its partner firms.