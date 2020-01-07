‘After I lost my father, I worked harder to achieve my dreams’: Matric top achiever

After losing her father in 2017, Tshilidza Manwadu decided to work harder to accomplish her dream of becoming a medical doctor.

“Before then I wasn’t doing really well academically, but the moment he died I told myself I was going to work hard to achieve the things he couldn’t achieve,” she told TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning.

Manwadu, from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo, was invited to the 2019 top achievers' breakfast with basic education minister Angie Motshekga. The function was held at Vodaworld in Midrand.

A total of 790,405 candidates sat for 147 question papers in 7,416 examination centres nationwide.

A further 212 pupils wrote at correctional facilities.

“Right now I don’t know my results, but I am thankful to be here today,” Manwadu said.

She said schooling in Limpopo was difficult. A lack of resources was one of the main challenges, with pupils having to buy their own study guides and books.