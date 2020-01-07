I had to be my daughter's voice, says mom of matric pupil with severe disability

The mother of a 2019 matric pupil who is unable to use her limbs or speak on Tuesday told TimesLIVE that the year had been tough.

“She wrote very well, though it was tough. She used a special device to write her exams, where she uses her eyes to communicate. At times, she wrote through a scribe because she quickly gets tired because of her disability,” said Zoleka Mkunqwana on behalf of her daughter, Sebabalwe.

Zoleka and Sebabalwe were at Vodaworld in Midrand, where minister of basic education Angie Motshekga honoured 2019's top-achieving matric pupils.

Sebabalwe who has severe athetoid cerebral palsy, was among them. She studied at Vukuhambe Special School in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape.