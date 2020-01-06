Can new Eskom boss lead us out of gloom?
It will be a baptism by fire for incoming Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, who takes up the reins of the embattled power utility on Monday — at a time when consumers are seething after the country was once again plunged into darkness on Saturday night.
The return of load-shedding angered an unsuspecting public after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in December that load-shedding should be suspended until January 13. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.