Cashier shot dead moments after kissing mom goodbye

A young Port Elizabeth woman kissed her mom goodbye on Sunday morning before walking to her own house nearby, something she regularly did, but this time the sound of a gunshot pierced the air and her mother’s worst nightmare was realised.



An outline of 26-year-old cashier Mirlene Wilson’s body stains the street in Arcadia, where she was shot in the head while walking past a fight between two groups of men...

