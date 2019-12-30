WATCH | Father Christmas detained ... for taking instead of giving

Deary said the man was caught on CCTV cameras placing the sunglasses into the pocket of his bright Santa costume. He took the sunglasses from an exhibition table in a corridor of the mall, said Deary.

A video is doing the rounds on social media.

In the clip a suspect is seen in handcuffs being led away by two mall security guards in front of stunned Sunday afternoon shoppers.

Shocked customers at the mall, some filming the incident with their cellphones, can be heard asking: “What did Santa do?” and “What did he steal?”

Sibongile Mazamisa, supervisor for the mall security services provider Lunotho Security, said his team detained the Santa for an hour before he was released.

“We had to release him because the tenant whose sunglasses were stolen did not want to open a case. But the mall manager fired Santa,” Mazamisa said.

The stall manager Margaret Kaman, 22, from Kenya, said the sunglasses were worth R40.

“I did not open a case because I got the sunglasses back and Santa's boss paid me for any damages suffered at the hands of his employee.”

Kamau said she was busy serving a customer when Santa “took advantage”.

“I saw him trying on the sunglasses and putting them down. He then moved to the other side to fit another pair of sunglasses. He may have used the time I bent down looking for change for my customer to steal the sunglasses.”

Santa's boss, Mafa Madini, refused to comment, saying the matter had been handled by Mdantsane City Mall management.

Santa's chair inside the photo booth was empty when HeraldLIVE's sister publication, DispatchLIVE visited the mall on Monday morning.